Bryan Cranston clarifies his ‘acting break’ in extended social media post

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bryan Cranston has made clear his plans for his career after revealing he’d be “taking a break” from working.

The actor, known to many for his leading roles in Breaking Bad and Your Honor, as well as in the Nineties family sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, recently said that he’d set a date to pause his professional commitments.

Part of the reason for this step away from work was to spend more time with his wife of 34 years, former actor Robin Dearden.

In a post on Instagram on Friday (9 June), Cranston added to his announcement by clarifying that this career break is not a retirement, but a temporary hiatus.

“Some news came out that wasn’t entirely clear… even to me. So I wanted to set the record straight,” his message began. “I am not retiring.

“What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026.”

After expressing his surprise at approaching such a milestone age, the 67-year-old actor then stated some things that he expects to gain from his time out of the spotlight.

“First, it will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven’t been able to in the last 25 years,” he wrote. “Not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into – well, let’s be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences.”

He also stated that the career break would give him the space to reset and prepare for further roles after the “unbelievable ride” of his working life so far.

Cranston continued: “I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I’m beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I’m being offered.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way.”

Bryan Cranston (Getty Images)

Before the break, the actor stated that he has several projects he is looking forward to across film, TV and the Broadway stage.

In response to his post, fellow celebrities and fans shared their support. His Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul wrote, “Love you brother!” while tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian added: “Excited for you – no matter what is ahead”.

Cranston stars in the Wes Anderson-directed film Asteroid City, which will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 23 June. You can read The Independent’s five-star review here.