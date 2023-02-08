Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bryan Cranston has made an announcement regarding Breaking Bad.

The actor played Walter White in the hit AMC series, and has returned as the character in several different spin-off projects.

These include the sequel film El Camino, focused on Jesse Pinkman, the character played by Cranston’s co-star Aaron Paul, and prequel Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk.

Cranston has also reprised the role for an SNL sketch as well as a tie-in adverts, a PopCorners-themed one of which will arrive during the Super Bowl on Sunday (12 February).

However, according to the actor, this could very well be his last appearance as the character.

“I’ve had opportunities to bring Walter White into the milieu,” he told Extra. “I did it for Aaron’s movie El Camino and then once again for Better Call Saul.

“We were able to come back and each time, we think, ‘Well, this is the last time we’re ever going to do this and then PopCorners calls and it was like, ‘Well, we’ll do it one more time.’

He added: “This might be the retiring episode of the Breaking Bad universe.”

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is currently working on a brand new show away from the series, which will star Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White in ‘Breaking Bad’ (AMC Studios)

Cranston is also returning for a second season of TV drama Your Honour. The Independent’s interview with the actor will be available to read on Saturday (11 February).