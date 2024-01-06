Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer? All the clues so far

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of The Masked Singer UK have put their detective hats back on, as the hit series returns with a brand new cast of characters.

The ITV contest, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, sees judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan attempting to guess which singing celebrities are behind the elaborate costumes.

This year’s contestants are battling it out to join previous winners including Joss Stone, Nicola Roberts, Charlie Simpson and Natalie Imbruglia.

One of the masked celebrities appears as Bubble Tea.

Here’s what we know about them so far.

“My favourite thing about becoming Bubble Tea is just being able to be really playful,” Bubbletea says in a press pack shared ahead of the series launch.

Fans will get to see Bubble Tea make their debut on The Masked Singer UK tonight (Saturday 6 January), after the first six contestants appeared on last week’s show.

Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer (ITV)

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick was sensationally revealed as Weather in the first episode, with viewers accusing ITV of “fixing” the series.

On social media, many audience members speculated that Warwick had agreed to make a single appearance on condition of starring in the UK show.

She previously appeared on The Masked Singer US in 2020 as Mouse, where she also went out after one episode.

After being unmasked on the US show, Warwick said: “It’s kind of hard to disguise my voice, unfortunately, in this case, and they recognised my voice, there’s nothing I can do about that.”

Other masked celebrities on the UK series include Cricket, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg, Rat, Air Fryer, Maypole and Caesar Salad.

During week one, McCall guessed that Maypole could be Anne Marie, based on her great singing voice and due to the fact that the compass featured in the video segment was pointing south-west (Marie is from Tilbury in Essex).

Meanwhile, guest judge Charlie Simpson was convinced that Maypole was tennis star Emma Radacanu, after she declared that she’d “skipped around the court” and: “I know my net worth.”

Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK last year, after performing as Rhino. The Busted star beat fellow pop frontman, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.