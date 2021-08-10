Addams Family fans praise ‘perfect’ casting of Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia in Netflix series

Fans are celebrating the news that Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as Morticia Addams in Tim Burton’s Addams Family TV series.

The Welsh actor will star as the Addams family matriarch in Wednesday, an eight-episode series from Netflix centred around daughter Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega).

Luis Guzmán has also been cast as Gomez Addams, Morticia’s husband.

News of Zeta-Jones’ casting in the role once held by Anjelica Huston was praised by fans, who said that they were excited by the unexpected yet “perfect” choice of the Chicago star.

“Catherine Zeta-Jones will absolutely kill it as Morticia Addams,” one fan wrote, while another added: “OK but Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams.”

“Eliminating from my brain every news item except ‘catherine zeta jones morticia’,” one tweet read.

“#CatherineZetaJones is an unexpected choice for Morticia but I’m starting 2 see a trend,” another fan theorised. “Burton is going for the look of the characters in the original comics and also going a little older. Makes sense as #Wednesday is no longer a kid but a teenager in this series.”

One Twitter user wrote: “​​Catherine zeta jones morticia addams best day of my life things.”

“Okay but CATHERINE ZETA-JONES as Morticia Addams!!!!!! this is actually perfect casting!” another commented.

Wednesday will follow Wednesday Addams as she lives life as a student at Nevermore Academy while attempting to master her emerging psychic abilities.