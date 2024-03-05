Jump to content

Liveupdated1709617796

Celebrity Big Brother – live: Sharon Osbourne, Kate Middleton’s uncle and more enter house

All the action as speculated stars prepare to enter ITV compound

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 05 March 2024 05:49
Comments
First look inside Celebrity Big Brother's 2024 house

Celebrity Big Brother is back – and, for the first time ever, it is on ITV.

Months after the reality series titan returned on a new channel, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

The contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Kate Middleton’s uncle, all of whom are said to have been spotted at a London hotel hours before the launch.

Sharon Osbourne has also entered the compound, but as a “celebrity lodger”; the star, who joins her fellow X Factor judge Walsh, is expected to be in the series for a few days only.

In the past, Big Brother, which aired on Channel 4 and then Channel 5, has been hosted by Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis, but the new iteration is headed up by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.

Follow along with all the live updates as CBB returns to ITV

1709607645

Will Best almost missed live launch

While he’s yet to elaborate on why, Will Best alerted his Instagram followers to the fact that he almost missed the launch episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

He told his followers just one hour before the episode started on ITV: “So guys, this is nearly it. We’re basically one hour away from going live on Celebrity Big Brother 2024. I’ve literally just been given a clean bill of health by a paramedic. Thank you very much. It’s a long story.”

Will Best thanked paramedics after almost missing ‘CBB’ launch

(Instagram)
Jacob Stolworthy5 March 2024 03:00
1709604000

Who will be evicted first?

A lot of people are all expressing the belief that Kate Middleton’s Uncle Gary isn’t long for this series...

Jacob Stolworthy5 March 2024 02:00
1709600400

For anyone who was worrying about the legend in the crowd who missed a fist-bump with Levi Roots...

Jacob Stolworthy5 March 2024 01:00
1709596800

Ekin-Su’s mum proving why live television is the best television

In an extremely bizarre moment on Celebrity Big Brother aftershow Late & Live, Ekin-Su’s mum, when asked if her daughter actually met an alien as she once claimed, said that her dad “is an alien” but asked everyone to “keep it a secret”.

Cue confused looks from guests Tom Allen and Oti Mabuse.

Jacob Stolworthy5 March 2024 00:00
1709595000

Late & Live exclusive

Tomorrow, two of the three endangered housemates – Gary, Zeze and David– will have to enter Sharon’s secret lair and plead their case for why they should stay in the house.

The housemate who fails to impress her will be facing eviction on Friday.

Jacob Stolworthy4 March 2024 23:30
1709593257

The Apprentice: You’re Fired host Tom Allen is being absolutely savage on Late & Live.

First, he’s calling out Gary’s inclusion for merely being the uncle of someone famous (Kate Middleton) and then repeatedly poking fun at the fact that every single houaemate leaked days before the launch show.

Jacob Stolworthy4 March 2024 23:00
1709591744

The full Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up

Here is the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates – all in one place for your viewing pleasure.

Going by the audience reaction, favourites this year include Nikita, Ekin-Su, Marisha, Levi, Bradley and Fern.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up in full

Including a ‘Strictly’ pro, two former ‘X Factor’ judges and Kate Middleton’s uncle

Jacob Stolworthy4 March 2024 22:35
1709591578

Sharon and Louis re-enter house

On ITV2, Sharon and Louis are shown being granted access back into the house – and they get a rapturous response from their fellow housemates.

“How could you have judged three of us straight away?” Fern asks Sharon, who replies: “Don’t even!”

Jacob Stolworthy4 March 2024 22:32
1709591342

That’s it!

Well, that was sudden. The live launch has ended on ITV1 with all the action jumping over to ITV2.

AJ and Will said that aftershow Late & Live promises to share all the fallour from Sharon and Louis’ re-entry to the house, where they will come face-to-face with the housemates they’ve just nominated.

Jacob Stolworthy4 March 2024 22:29
1709591246

Big Brother gathers housemates on the sofa

The housemates are being told they’ve been “judged” by two unseen celebrities, and that Gary, Zeze and David are in danger of facing this week’s public vote.

“I’ve not even had a p*** yet,” David says.

Jacob Stolworthy4 March 2024 22:27

