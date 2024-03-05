Celebrity Big Brother – live: Sharon Osbourne, Kate Middleton’s uncle and more enter house
All the action as speculated stars prepare to enter ITV compound
Celebrity Big Brother is back – and, for the first time ever, it is on ITV.
Months after the reality series titan returned on a new channel, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.
The contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Kate Middleton’s uncle, all of whom are said to have been spotted at a London hotel hours before the launch.
Sharon Osbourne has also entered the compound, but as a “celebrity lodger”; the star, who joins her fellow X Factor judge Walsh, is expected to be in the series for a few days only.
In the past, Big Brother, which aired on Channel 4 and then Channel 5, has been hosted by Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis, but the new iteration is headed up by AJ Odudu and Will Best.
Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.
Follow along with all the live updates as CBB returns to ITV
Will Best almost missed live launch
While he’s yet to elaborate on why, Will Best alerted his Instagram followers to the fact that he almost missed the launch episode of Celebrity Big Brother.
He told his followers just one hour before the episode started on ITV: “So guys, this is nearly it. We’re basically one hour away from going live on Celebrity Big Brother 2024. I’ve literally just been given a clean bill of health by a paramedic. Thank you very much. It’s a long story.”
Who will be evicted first?
A lot of people are all expressing the belief that Kate Middleton’s Uncle Gary isn’t long for this series...
For anyone who was worrying about the legend in the crowd who missed a fist-bump with Levi Roots...
Ekin-Su’s mum proving why live television is the best television
In an extremely bizarre moment on Celebrity Big Brother aftershow Late & Live, Ekin-Su’s mum, when asked if her daughter actually met an alien as she once claimed, said that her dad “is an alien” but asked everyone to “keep it a secret”.
Cue confused looks from guests Tom Allen and Oti Mabuse.
Late & Live exclusive
Tomorrow, two of the three endangered housemates – Gary, Zeze and David– will have to enter Sharon’s secret lair and plead their case for why they should stay in the house.
The housemate who fails to impress her will be facing eviction on Friday.
The Apprentice: You’re Fired host Tom Allen is being absolutely savage on Late & Live.
First, he’s calling out Gary’s inclusion for merely being the uncle of someone famous (Kate Middleton) and then repeatedly poking fun at the fact that every single houaemate leaked days before the launch show.
The full Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up
Here is the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates – all in one place for your viewing pleasure.
Going by the audience reaction, favourites this year include Nikita, Ekin-Su, Marisha, Levi, Bradley and Fern.
Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up in full
Including a ‘Strictly’ pro, two former ‘X Factor’ judges and Kate Middleton’s uncle
Sharon and Louis re-enter house
On ITV2, Sharon and Louis are shown being granted access back into the house – and they get a rapturous response from their fellow housemates.
“How could you have judged three of us straight away?” Fern asks Sharon, who replies: “Don’t even!”
That’s it!
Well, that was sudden. The live launch has ended on ITV1 with all the action jumping over to ITV2.
AJ and Will said that aftershow Late & Live promises to share all the fallour from Sharon and Louis’ re-entry to the house, where they will come face-to-face with the housemates they’ve just nominated.
Big Brother gathers housemates on the sofa
The housemates are being told they’ve been “judged” by two unseen celebrities, and that Gary, Zeze and David are in danger of facing this week’s public vote.
“I’ve not even had a p*** yet,” David says.
