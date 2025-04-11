Celebrity Big Brother 2025 LIVE: Mickey Rourke ‘saves himself’ ahead of eviction tonight
‘Dance Moms’ star broke down in tears after calling out Rourke’s homophobic comments
Celebrity Big Brother is back, with a new roster of famous (and not-so-famous) figures stuck together in the famous Big Brother House.
Controversial contestant Mickey Rourke, Coronation Street actor Jack Shepherd and Tory politician Michael Fabricant are all facing the public vote. However, Rourke may have “saved” himself from eviction, after he drew sympathy from viewers and his fellow housemates on last night’s episode. The actor opened up about his childhood abuse, admitting it caused his insomnia.
Rourke, has been the cause of significant controversy after he was issued a formal warning by Big Brother for making homophobic comments directed at 21-year-old Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa during Wednesday night’s episode (9 April).
During the exchange, Siwa told Rourke that she is gay, to which he shouted across the courtyard: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.” He then proceeded to say he will “tie” her up.
Rourke then announced he needed a cigarette, stating that he “needs a fag”. He then pointed at Siwa, saying, “I’m not talking to you.”
Siwa was comforted by Love Island star Chris Hughes as she broke down in tears, while Rourke was given a formal warning by Big Brother in the diary room.
The events have caused viewers to call for the actor to be axed from the series, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “He should be removed for this. It’s disturbing, particularly after how he was with AJ, too.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.
“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.
Who will be evicted tonight?
The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke, Coronation Street actor Jack Shepherd, and Tory MP Michael Fabricant are all up for eviction.
Has Mickey Rourke saved himself from eviction?
Mickey Rourke’s confession about his childhood abuse has garnered him sympathy from some corners of the internet.
On last night’s episode he explained that he suffered with insomnia because of his “childhood” and “not being able to fix it”. He added: “I didn’t want to be a victim,” drawing reassurance from his housemates.
Housemates last night spoke about how they wanted him to stay with Trisha Goddard suggesting he “needed” the experience more than others. However, he is staying facing calls for his removal after being homophobic to Jojo Siwa.
“Everyone save Mickey Rourke !!! He’s a real star” wrote one person.
Watch: JoJo Siwa breaks down in tears after Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comment
Mickey Rourke, Jack Shepherd and Michael Fabricant all face eviction.
The actor’s bigoted jokes were one of the most shocking reality TV moments in years. It’s unedifying car-crash television that should never have made its way to air, writes Louis Chilton.
Mickey Rourke’s appalling homophobia is ITV’s shame to bear
