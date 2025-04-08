Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 LIVE: Mickey Rourke controversy dominates discussion as CBB readies second episode

The ITV reality show continues at 9pm

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 08 April 2025 17:55 BST
Comments
AJ Odudu tells Mickey Rourke 'stop looking at me' at Celebrity Big Brother live launch

Celebrity Big Brother is back, with a new roster of famous (and not-so-famous) figures stuck together in the famous Big Brother House.

Among the competitors this year is singer Chesney Hawkes, best known for his track “The One and Only”, who last night (7 April) became the first star to enter the house.

The biggest name to feature is American actor Mickey Rourke, who was first rumoured to be competing on the series last week. Reality star and singer JoJo Siwa and TV host Trisha Goddard are also among this series’ stars.

Rourke has already been the cause of significant controversy, after the 72-year-old star of The Wrestler was deemed to have grabbed” and “ogled” series presenter AJ Odudu upon first entering the house.

Odudu, whose professionalism was praised after the episode (as were the interventions of co-host Will Best), addressed the incident during the aftershow.

“[His tongue] literally was [hanging out],” she said. “I was like, ‘You can’t afford these feathers, Mickey, no!’”

The latest series of Celebrity Big Brother is the second to have aired since the reality show was rebooted by ITV in 2023.

The series continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Good evening and welcome back to another Celebrity Big Brother Live blog. I have a bunch of things to flag before the launch tonight, but let’s kick off with a recap of what happened last night. Aka, Katie Rosseinsky’s absolutely damning review:

Celebrity Big Brother review: It’s time to put this bleak show out of its misery

Expectations weren’t high for the latest season of ‘Big Brother’s starry spin-off, but this launch still manages to disappoint
Louis Chilton8 April 2025 17:36

Mickey Rourke’s entrance to the CBB house is undoubtedly what has got people talking so far... and for all the wrong reasons.

Read more:

Mickey Rourke criticised for ‘disgusting’ behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother

Viewers were left uncomfortable by actor’s treatment of host AJ Odudu
Louis Chilton8 April 2025 06:10

