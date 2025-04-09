Celebrity Big Brother 2025 LIVE: Mickey Rourke handed key eviction decision as tensions brew between Danny and Daley
The ITV reality show continues at 9pm
Celebrity Big Brother is back, with a new roster of famous (and not-so-famous) figures stuck together in the famous Big Brother House.
Among the competitors this year is singer Chesney Hawkes, best known for his track “The One and Only”, who was the first star to enter the house on Monday night.
The biggest name to feature is American actor Mickey Rourke, who was first rumoured to be competing on the series last week. Reality star and singer JoJo Siwa and TV host Trisha Goddard are also among this series’ stars.
Rourke has already been the cause of significant controversy, after the 72-year-old star of The Wrestler was deemed to have “grabbed” and “ogled” series presenter AJ Odudu upon first entering the house. Rourke will cause further controversy in tonight’s episode (9 April), in which he is issued a formal warning by Big Brother for offensive comments
Odudu, whose professionalism was praised after the episode (as were the interventions of co-host Will Best), addressed the incident during the aftershow.
“[His tongue] literally was [hanging out],” she said. “I was like, ‘You can’t afford these feathers, Mickey, no!’”
The latest series of Celebrity Big Brother is the second to have aired since the reality show was rebooted by ITV in 2023.
The series continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
Mickey Rourke criticised for ‘disgusting’ behaviour
Mickey was criticised for “grabbing” and “ogling” host AJ Odudu during the launch episode.
Mickey Rourke issued formal warning after homophobic comments
In tonight’s episode, Mickey Rourke will be issued a formal warning after making homophobic remarks directed at 21-year-old Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.
In scenes that will air this evening, Mickey used a homophobic slur during a conversation with JoJo about her sexuality.
“Do you like girls or boys?” Rourke asks the singer.
Siwa, who went public with her relationship with partner Kath Ebbs this year, replies: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”
He then says: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”
Siwa pushes back at the comment, saying: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”
Later speaking to Chris Hughes in the garden, Rourke says he is going to “vote out the lesbian real quick”.
Overhearing the exchange, Siwa tells him: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”
