AJ Odudu tells Mickey Rourke 'stop looking at me' at Celebrity Big Brother live launch

Celebrity Big Brother is back, with a new roster of famous (and not-so-famous) figures stuck together in the famous Big Brother House.

Among the competitors this year is singer Chesney Hawkes, best known for his track “The One and Only”, who was the first star to enter the house on Monday night.

The biggest name to feature is American actor Mickey Rourke, who was first rumoured to be competing on the series last week. Reality star and singer JoJo Siwa and TV host Trisha Goddard are also among this series’ stars.

Rourke has already been the cause of significant controversy, after the 72-year-old star of The Wrestler was deemed to have “grabbed” and “ogled” series presenter AJ Odudu upon first entering the house. Rourke will cause further controversy in tonight’s episode (9 April), in which he is issued a formal warning by Big Brother for offensive comments

Odudu, whose professionalism was praised after the episode (as were the interventions of co-host Will Best), addressed the incident during the aftershow.

“[His tongue] literally was [hanging out],” she said. “I was like, ‘You can’t afford these feathers, Mickey, no!’”

The latest series of Celebrity Big Brother is the second to have aired since the reality show was rebooted by ITV in 2023.

The series continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.