Celebrity Big Brother 2025 LIVE: Mickey Rourke faces calls to be removed from show after ‘disgusting’ JoJo Siwa comments
‘Dance Moms’ star broke down in tears after calling out Rourke’s homophobic comments
Celebrity Big Brother is back, with a new roster of famous (and not-so-famous) figures stuck together in the famous Big Brother House.
One contestant in particular, American actor Mickey Rourke, has been the cause of significant controversy after he was issued a formal warning by Big Brother for making homophobic comments directed at 21-year-old Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa during Wednesday night’s episode (9 April).
During the exchange, Siwa told Rourke that she is gay, to which he shouted across the courtyard: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.” He then proceeded to say he will “tie” her up.
Rourke then announced he needed a cigarette, stating that he “needs a fag”. He then pointed at Siwa, saying, “I’m not talking to you.”
Siwa was comforted by Love Island star Chris Hughes as she broke down in tears, while Rourke was given a formal warning by Big Brother in the diary room.
It comes after the 72-year-old star of The Wrestler was deemed to have “grabbed” and “ogled” at series presenter AJ Odudu upon first entering the house.
The events have caused viewers to call for the actor to be axed from the series, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “He should be removed for this. It’s disturbing, particularly after how he was with AJ, too.”
Another person added: “JoJo Siwa should not have to continue living with someone who made her feel like that. Big Brother should scrap the formal warning and remove Mickey to show their support of their LGBTQ+ audience and housemates.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.”
“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.
The series continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
WATCH: Jojo Siwa comforted by Chris Hughes as she breaks down in tears after Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comment
Who's who?
Okay, so we know Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa are in the series this year. But who are the other housemates?
Find out the full list below:
Ofcom urged to take action after Mickey Rourke homophobia controversy
Pressure is mounting on Ofcom to take action, after Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comments to Jojo Siwa aired last night.
The pop star was left in tears after the incident, and Rourke was given a warning. However, viewers don’t believe it’s enough, and that the actor should have been kicked off.
“RUN TO OFCOM GUYS. SERIOUSLY Get this guy out,” wrote one person.
Celebrity Big Brother 2025: How to watch the show tonight
'Shall I pack my bags?' asks Mickey
In tonight’s episode, Mickey will learn that someone’s used their Killer Nomination power to put him up for eviction (hint: it was JoJo).
Mickey says: “Shall I pack now?”
Big Brother responds: “Relax Mickey, stay where you are.”
Jojo Siwa’s furious partner sends message to Mickey Rourke after homophobic comment
Jojo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs has called out Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comment directed at the Dance Moms star.
Watch the video:
Chris Hughes praised for defending JoJo Siwa from Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comments
Love Island star Hughes has been praised for coming to Siwa’s defence during Wednesday night’s episode.
One viewer wrote on X/Twitter: “That was tough to watch but made me so proud to see how quick Chris called him out and was there for JoJo.”
Another person said: “This is how lesbians get treated in the outside world all the time btw, Jojo's experience is one I've been through so many times I've lost count,” adding: “To straight viewers watching: BE ALLIES. BE LIKE CHRIS. THIS BEHAVIOUR ISN'T ACCEPTABLE. CALL IT OUT.”
Read more below:
The most memorable CBB winners
Who will be this year’s most popular celeb?
REVIEW: It’s time to put the bleak Celebrity Big Brother out of its misery
“We’re only two seasons into ITV’s CBB reboot, but it already feels like time to put it out of its misery,” writes Katie Rosseinsky in The Independent’s review of the programme.
Read more below:
