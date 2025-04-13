Celebrity Big Brother 2025 LIVE: Mickey Rourke removed for threatening behaviour
Rourke ‘was considered to be threatening and aggressive’ to his fellow housemate
Celebrity Big Brother is officially back – and in the past week we’ve seen a new selection of famous (and not-so-famous) faces live together in the reality show house.
Controversial contestant Mickey Rourke, 72, has been the cause of significant controversy after he was issued a formal warning by Big Brother for making homophobic comments directed at 21-year-old Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa during Wednesday night’s episode (9 April).
On Saturday (12 April), it was revealed he had been kicked off the show by producers after an “unacceptable” run-in with Chris Hughes. Rourke grew irate when Hughes “eyeballed” him during a shopping task.
The controversy began with Rourke “ogled” the reality show’s co-host AJ Odudu upon his entrance, which had caused viewers to call for the actor to be axed from the series. One person wrote on X/Twitter: “He should be removed for this. It’s disturbing, particularly after how he was with AJ, too.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.
“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.
While many thought Rourke would get the boot during Friday night’s eviction, former Tory MP Michael Fabricant was eliminated.
The series continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
Mickey Rourke ejected from ‘CBB'
Mickey Rourke has been kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after an “unacceptable” run-in with Chris Hughes.
It was announced on Saturday (12 April), that the Hollywood actor “has agreed to leave” the show following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of “unacceptable behaviour”.
While the specific incident that led to Rourke’s departure is yet to be revealed, it’s believed it occurred during a disagreement with Love Island star and sports broadcaster Hughes.
Rourke’s behaviour during the interaction “was considered to be threatening and aggressive”, although it’s been stressed that “no physical altercation took place”.
Mickey Rourke has been removed from Celebrity Big Brother
The house has been transformed into a pirate ship, with JoJo Siwa the “captain”.
Donna Preston and Angellica Bell are her First Mates – and the remainder of the housemates are the crew who, let’s just say, have been dealt a bit of a short straw. Or cutlass.
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have an extremely close friendship – and it seems it’s at the expense of Chris’s bonding with Ella Rae Wise.
“It’s OK ‘cause I don’t even fancy him,” Ella Rae says while expressing her disappointment, not entirely convincingly.
Mickey’s words are taking on a sad light considering what’s about to happen.
“I don’t want to through life with a clenched fist anymore,” the Hollywood hellraiser says in the Diary Room, after realising his housemates were happy he survived eviction.
“It gets hard. It wears you out.” Sigh.
“I wanted to go home,” Mickey said after escaping eviction.
Well, give it 24 hours...
‘CBB’ is about to start
Not long to go now until we see the Mickey Rourke furore unfold.
It’s been a long six days for ITV...
Chris Hughes waspraised for pushing back against Mickey Rourke comments
Days before a run-in that would result in Mickey Rourke being ejected from Celebrity Big Brother, Chris Hughes was praised for defending JoJo Siwa from his homophobic comments.
Hughes, who rose to fame on season three of Love Island in 2017, appeared to be the only housemate to step in and intervene, telling Rourke, “Mickey, you can’t say that.”
Chris Hughes praised for defending JoJo Siwa from Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comments
Why did Mickey Rourke sign up to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’?
Ahead of his five days in the house, Mickey Rourke candidly opened up about reason for saying yes to ITV reality show.
He took accountability for the fact he is no longer offered big Hollywood roles, admitting to The Sun: “I’ve made mistakes – many. I have nobody to blame for my ship sinking except myself.”
Mickey Rourke makes sad admission about why he’s doing Celebrity Big Brother
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ starts later tonight
Tonight’s episode is airing at 10pm, not 9pm!
Mickey Rourke’s ‘CBB’ removal was inevitable
The long-running reality show has always welcomed fallen US names like the Oscar nominee, but there is a gentle sensitivity to the star of The Wrestler and 9½ Weeks – and a frustrating propensity for self-sabotage – that makes his rumoured appearance on the new series acutely depressing, writes Adam White
