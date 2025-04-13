Celebrity Big Brother 2025 LIVE: The reason Mickey Rourke was removed revealed by ITV
Rourke ‘was considered to be threatening and aggressive’ to his fellow housemate
Celebrity Big Brother is officially back – and in the past week we’ve seen a new selection of famous (and not-so-famous) faces live together in the reality show house.
Controversial contestant Mickey Rourke, 72, has been the cause of significant controversy after he was issued a formal warning by Big Brother for making homophobic comments directed at 21-year-old Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa during Wednesday night’s episode (9 April).
On Saturday (12 April), it was revealed he had been kicked off the show by producers after an “unacceptable” run-in with Chris Hughes. Rourke grew irate when Hughes “eyeballed” him during a shopping task.
The controversy began with Rourke “ogled” the reality show’s co-host AJ Odudu upon his entrance, which had caused viewers to call for the actor to be axed from the series. One person wrote on X/Twitter: “He should be removed for this. It’s disturbing, particularly after how he was with AJ, too.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.
“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.
While many thought Rourke would get the boot during Friday night’s eviction, former Tory MP Michael Fabricant was eliminated.
The series continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
Mickey Rourke ejected from ‘CBB'
Mickey Rourke has been kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after an “unacceptable” run-in with Chris Hughes.
It was announced on Saturday (12 April), that the Hollywood actor “has agreed to leave” the show following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of “unacceptable behaviour”.
While the specific incident that led to Rourke’s departure is yet to be revealed, it’s believed it occurred during a disagreement with Love Island star and sports broadcaster Hughes.
Rourke’s behaviour during the interaction “was considered to be threatening and aggressive”, although it’s been stressed that “no physical altercation took place”.
More here:
Mickey Rourke has been removed from Celebrity Big Brother
Why did Mickey Rourke sign up to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’?
Ahead of his five days in the house, Mickey Rourke candidly opened up about reason for saying yes to ITV reality show.
He took accountability for the fact he is no longer offered big Hollywood roles, admitting to The Sun: “I’ve made mistakes – many. I have nobody to blame for my ship sinking except myself.”
More here:
Mickey Rourke makes sad admission about why he’s doing Celebrity Big Brother
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ starts later tonight
Tonight’s episode is airing at 10pm, not 9pm!
Mickey Rourke’s ‘CBB’ removal was inevitable
The long-running reality show has always welcomed fallen US names like the Oscar nominee, but there is a gentle sensitivity to the star of The Wrestler and 9½ Weeks – and a frustrating propensity for self-sabotage – that makes his rumoured appearance on the new series acutely depressing, writes Adam White
Read the full piece here:
Mickey Rourke has made many horrific career moves – Big Brother is the worst yet
AJ Odudu addresses Mickey Rourke’s inappropriate Celebrity Big Brother behaviour
Before Mickey Rourke even entered the Big Brother house, he was the subject of controversy after he “ogled” at co-host AJ Odudu.
Read more below:
AJ Odudu addresses Mickey Rourke’s inappropriate Celebrity Big Brother behaviour
Celebrity Big Brother: The most controversial moments
Previous iterations of the show have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.
As many high points as the show has had, there have also been moments of high controversy. Here’s a rundown of some of the most memorable...
Read more below:
Celebrity Big Brother: The most controversial moments
First footage of the row that led to Mickey Rourke’s removal
ITV has released the first look at tonight’s episode, which will show the events that led to Mickey Rourke’s deaprture
In the preview, the actor can be seen getting irate when Chris Hughes, for unknown reasons, stares at Rourke during a shopping task. Rourke the proceeds to stand directly in front of Hughes, asking him: “You looking at me?”
Danny Beard, sensing something amiss, tells Rourke “He was joking.” But Rourke says to Hughes: “Don’t eyeball me. Don’t f***ing eyeball me, c***.’
Hughes tells Rourke to “f***ing stand* back in his place, who then says: “What did you say? He had to mouth his last f***ing word. What are you gonna do, you c***?”
Sneak Peek 🏴☠️ Big Brother takes control of the ship after Mickey gets heated with his crew mate #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/a727ekeoy8— Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 13, 2025
Everything you need to know about this year's cast
Find out all you need to know about the remaining housemates.
Read more below:
Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Full list of confirmed housemates
What did Mickey Rourke say to JoJo Siwa?
Mickey Rourke’s first formal warning came during Wednesday night’s episode when he used a homophobic slur directed at JoJo Siwa.
Rourke suggested he could turn Siwa straight, before announcing he “needs a fag” and pointing at Siwa, saying, “I’m not talking to you.” He also remarked that he would “vote the lesbian out” of the show.
Read more below:
Celebrity Big Brother’s Mickey Rourke issued formal warning for homophobia
Michael Fabricant says he's missing his 'CBB' housemates
Michael Fabricant, who was eliminated on Friday, has said that he is missing his Big Brother housemates and wants to go back in.
“Missing Danny, Jack, Donna, Jo Jo and nearly all of the others,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “I WANT TO GO BACK IN.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments