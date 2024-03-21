Celebrity Big Brother fans react as Nikita accidentally injures Fern

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nikita Kuzmin and Fern Britton’s Celebrity Big Brother tensions took an awkward turn when the Strictly pro accidentally injured the presenter.

In recent days on the ITV reality series, the pair have been embroiled in a rivalry, which has prompted confusion among viewers. In Tuesday’s episode (19 March), things took a turn for the worse when Britton called Kuzmin out for what she believed was a back-handed compliment about her outfit of choice.

At the start of Wednesday’s episode (20 March), the atmosphere was frosty between the pair – but Kuzmin eventually approached the former This Morning host and, embracing her, cleared the air.

Hours later, the housemates were tasked with protecting a set of balloons while trying to burst the opposing team’s balloons with a pin.

All the housemates got into the spirit of the game and, while Britton was attempting to defend her team’s balloon, Kuzmin accidentally knocked her down, with the presenter htting the back of her head.

Kuzmin immediately went to check on Britton and escorted her to the Diary Room, where she was treated by a medic and given time to recuperate before rejoining her housemates.

Viewers reacted to the injury on X/Twitter, with many praising Kuzmin for rushing to Britton’s aid. Others suggested Britton might have been embellishing her injury.

However, many pointed out the awkwardness of the fact that it was Kuzmin and Britton involved in the accident so soon after clearing the air.

“Feel sorry for Nikita, it was an accident– but in Fern‘s defence, it was a bit of a bump,” one person wrote, with another stating: “Even though there’s obviously some form of animosity between him and Fern, he still went and made sure she was OK.”

Fern Britton is injured on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (ITV)

One viewer wrote: “Nikita doesn’t have a bad bone in his body. You could see he was shaken when he thought he’d hurt Fern,” while another added: “It may be the strangest and most confusing feud ever but, this battle between Fern and Nikita is driving the show this week.”