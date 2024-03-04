Jump to content

Liveupdated1709549204

Celebrity Big Brother – live: Stars ‘spotted’ at London hotel hours before launch

All the action as rumoured housemates prepare to enter compound

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 04 March 2024 10:46
First look inside Celebrity Big Brother's 2024 house

Celebrity Big Brother is back – and, for the first time ever, it will be on ITV.

Months after the reality series titan returned on a new channel, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

The rumoured contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh, ex-This Morning host Fern Britton and Kate Middleton’s uncle, all of whom are said to have been spotted at a London hotel hours before the launch.

In the past, Big Brother, which aired on Channel 4 and then Channel 5, has been hosted by Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis, but the new iteration is headed up by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.

Follow along with all the live updates as CBB returns to ITV

1709549009

Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s Celebrity Big Brother live blog.

The brand new series will be launching this evening at 9pm on ITV – and, throughout the day, we’ll be running through all the details you need to know about its return.

Jacob Stolworthy4 March 2024 10:43

