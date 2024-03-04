✕ Close First look inside Celebrity Big Brother's 2024 house

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrity Big Brother is back – and, for the first time ever, it will be on ITV.

Months after the reality series titan returned on a new channel, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

The rumoured contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh, ex-This Morning host Fern Britton and Kate Middleton’s uncle, all of whom are said to have been spotted at a London hotel hours before the launch.

In the past, Big Brother, which aired on Channel 4 and then Channel 5, has been hosted by Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis, but the new iteration is headed up by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.

Follow along with all the live updates as CBB returns to ITV