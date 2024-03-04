Celebrity Big Brother – live: Stars ‘spotted’ at London hotel hours before launch
Celebrity Big Brother is back – and, for the first time ever, it will be on ITV.
Months after the reality series titan returned on a new channel, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.
The rumoured contestants include X Factor judge Louis Walsh, ex-This Morning host Fern Britton and Kate Middleton’s uncle, all of whom are said to have been spotted at a London hotel hours before the launch.
In the past, Big Brother, which aired on Channel 4 and then Channel 5, has been hosted by Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis, but the new iteration is headed up by AJ Odudu and Will Best.
Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.
