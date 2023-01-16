Celebrity deaths of 2023: Lisa Marie Presley, Jeff Beck and more
2023 has already been marked by a number of sad celebrity passings
The beginning of 2023 has seen a number of beloved celebrities pass away, including rock icon Jeff Beck, Lisa Marie Presley and Earth Wind & Fire drummer Fred White.
Here is a running list of those who have been mourned already this year.
The pioneering rapper and former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia died on New Year’s Day aged 43. Her cause of death was not disclosed.
The former drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire died aged 67, his family announced on 2 January. Lenny Kravitz remembered the musician as a “true king”.
The veteran character actor, best known for his role as criminal psychologist Dr Peter Silberman in The Terminator franchise, died on 5 January in Hawaii.
The legendary rock guitarist, who played with the Yardbirds and fronted The Jeff Beck Group, died on 10 January at the age of 78 after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”.
The English musician, whose fingers and thumbs were famously insured for £7m, was an eight-time Grammy winner.
Beck had recently completed a tour supporting 18, his album with actor and musician Johnny Depp.
The only daughter of Elvis Presley died aged 54 on 12 January, just days after attending the Golden Globe Awards in support of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about her father, Elvis.
Presley was rushed to hospital after suffering a reported cardiac arrest, though, her representatives refused to comment on her cause of death.
The Italian film star, who was a high-profile figure in cinema throughout the 1950s and 1960s, died on 16 January in Rome aged 95.
She was often described as “the most beautiful woman in the world” and, before her death, was considered to be one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of cinema.
