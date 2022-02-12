The Masked Singer: Charlotte Church revealed as Mushroom on show finale

Charlotte Church came in second place on The Masked Singer as she was unmasked as Mushroom.

During Saturday (12 February) night’s final, Mushroom went head to head against Robobunny and Panda to be named series champion.

Robobunny was eliminated first and revealed to be Westlife’s Mark Feehily.

Mushroom placed second after an “incredibly close” vote and was unmasked, while Panda was named series champion.

The episode began with the eliminated contestants returning to perform Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” with the finalists.

In her VT, Mushroom said that her career had been “unexpected” and that she had been called a “diva”. There was also a reference to Tom Hanks.

After giving a stunning operatic performance, four of the judges were convinced that it was Church.

Only Davina McCall guessed elsewhere, going for Sheridan Smith.

Mushroom performed in the final

(ITV)

Mushroom also performed a duet with previous contestant Robin, AKA JLS star Aston Merrygold.

Once Robobunny was eliminated, Mushroom sang “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato.

