Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap’s father was reportedly “shot several times” on Saturday, 10 September, after he allegedly entered the wrong apartment.

According to news reports, the incident occurred at a complex in Little Rock, Arkansas, around 3am.

A spokesperson for the Little Rock police department told the New York Post that Ronald Dunlap, 49, had been out drinking with his nephew and a few friends on Saturday night.

On returning to the Canopy Apartments complex, he allegedly tried to enter apartment 12D – instead of apartment 15C, which belongs to him.

The publication reported that the owner of apartment 12D Joshua Womach said he was sleeping, when he heard a banging noise. The 23-year-old added that he “woke up and grabbed his firearm”, saw Ron in his kitchen and fired five or six rounds at him.

Police said they found Ron “lying face down on the ground outside of Womack’s apartment” and were able to provide enough first aid to transport Cassadee’s father to a local hospital.

As per the New York Post’s report, an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet.

The Independent has reached out to Cassadee’s representatives for comment.

Cassadee is reportedly a part-time cheerleading coach at the University of Arkansas, after appearing on season two of Netflix’s Cheer, which premiered in January this year.

The series follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, on its pursuit of a national title.