Liveupdated1668778355

Children in Need – live: New Doctor Who companion to be announced on BBC fundraiser

Fans can also expect to see a sweary skit from Lorraine Kelly and a musical performance from Lewis Capaldi

Ellie Harrison
Friday 18 November 2022 13:32
Comments
Children in Need 2022 trailer

Children in Need is back on BBC One for another year, with a night full of entertainment in store to raise money for young people across the country.

During the show, Ncuti Gatwa’s new companion on Doctor Who will be unveiled.

Fans can also expect a sweary skit from ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly and a performance from singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

Other highlights include Romesh Ranganathan hosting a special version of the iconic quiz game show The Weakest Link, with a twist, and a group of celebrities will take on Graham Norton’s infamous Red Chair.

Find out everything you need to know about the fundraiser and how to donate money here.

And read below for live updates on Children in Need...

1668777461

Hello and welcome to the Children in Need live blog! Here’s what to look out for tonight...

Everything you need to know about Children in Need 2022

The annual fundraiser is back, with hosts Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott

Ellie Harrison18 November 2022 13:17

