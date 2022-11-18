✕ Close Children in Need 2022 trailer

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Children in Need is back on BBC One for another year, with a night full of entertainment in store to raise money for young people across the country.

During the show, Ncuti Gatwa’s new companion on Doctor Who will be unveiled.

Fans can also expect a sweary skit from ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly and a performance from singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

Other highlights include Romesh Ranganathan hosting a special version of the iconic quiz game show The Weakest Link, with a twist, and a group of celebrities will take on Graham Norton’s infamous Red Chair.

Find out everything you need to know about the fundraiser and how to donate money here.

And read below for live updates on Children in Need...