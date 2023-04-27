✕ Close Don Lemon responds to Tucker Carlson’s ‘ignorant’ white supremacy rant

Don Lemon has said he had no regrets and “owns” his actions after being fired from CNN following his 17-year stint with the network.

Lemon announced his firing on Monday, saying he was “stunned” after being informed of the decision by his agent, and lamenting the lack of “decency” in the handling of the situation, which CNN rejected as “inaccurate”.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

“I live my life with no regrets. I did what I did and I own it, and so no, I don’t look back and I don’t want to change things in the past,” Lemon said in an interview with Extra TV at the Time 100 Gala NYC.

It came as Lemon had been mired in a string of controversies in recent months – with accusations of making offensive on-air comments about women and of mistreating female coworkers off-camera. Lemon has denied the allegations.