Don Lemon fired – live: CNN anchor says he has ‘no regrets’ and ‘owns his actions’ after exit
‘I don’t look back and I don’t want to change things in the past’
Don Lemon has said he had no regrets and “owns” his actions after being fired from CNN following his 17-year stint with the network.
Lemon announced his firing on Monday, saying he was “stunned” after being informed of the decision by his agent, and lamenting the lack of “decency” in the handling of the situation, which CNN rejected as “inaccurate”.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”
“I live my life with no regrets. I did what I did and I own it, and so no, I don’t look back and I don’t want to change things in the past,” Lemon said in an interview with Extra TV at the Time 100 Gala NYC.
It came as Lemon had been mired in a string of controversies in recent months – with accusations of making offensive on-air comments about women and of mistreating female coworkers off-camera. Lemon has denied the allegations.
Howard Stern brands Don Lemon ‘lucky’ as his firing coincided with Tucker Carlson’s
While Don Lemon claimed his termination came without warning, Howard Stern has suggested there’s some good in the timing of it all.
The TV personality argued that because Lemon’s firing coincided with Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the controversial host would attract the most attention, leaving Lemon with less heated criticism.
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell announced his depature on Sunday (23 April), while CNN’s Lemon and Fox’s Carlson announced theirs on Monday (24 April)
Don Lemon says he has no regrets as he addresses CNN exit after sexism claims: ‘I own it’
Don Lemon said he had no regrets and “owns” his actions after being fired from CNN following his 17-year stint with the network.
Lemon announced his firing on Monday, saying he was “stunned” after being informed of the decision by his agent, and lamenting the lack of “decency” in the handling of the situation, which the CNN rejected as “inaccurate”.
The news anchor hit the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala in New York City following his axing and spoke to Extra Tv about the channel’s decision.
Don Lemon addresses CNN exit after sexism claims
‘There are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor’
Don Lemon’s career timeline
Before joining CNN 17 years ago, Lemon worked on NBC’s Today and Nightly News programmes.
The Independent has put together Lemon’s career timeline, from his first job in journalism to his dismissal from CNN.
Don Lemon denies misogyny allegations calling them ‘patently false’
This is what the presenter himself has had to say about the sexism accusations levelled against him.
Nikki Haley celebrates Lemon’s dismissal with custom merchandise
The former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the UN, herself now a Republican presidential contender, took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate the downfall of the man who controversially suggested she was “past her prime” and wasted no time in turning the moment into a sales opportunity.
“A great day for women everywhere. Now, let’s get men out of women’s sports,” she wrote before pitching a range of beer can koozies emblazened with her slogans.
Rick Ross offers Don Lemon a job at Wingstop
Rapper Rick Ross has responded to the news of Lemon’s firing from CNN by offering him a job at his fast food chain Wingstop.
“For some reason, I believe you know what you’re doing with them lemon pepper wings, so man just send over your resumé,” Ross said.
“Seventeen years, damn. But I’m going to make sure I get you in front of the right grill brother.”
California congressman defends Lemon over Ramaswamy interview
As we mentioned earlier, The New York Times has reported that CNN executives were left exasperated by the heated interview Don Lemon carried out with entrepreneur and aspiring Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week, in which their pair sparred over the history of the civil rights movement as co-presenter Poppy Harlow squirmed awkwardly in her chair.
However, California Democratic congressman Ro Khanna has leapt to the anchor’s defence, retweeting the clip and commenting: “Don Lemon was right. As an Indian American, I was profoundly embarrassed by Vivek lecturing a Black man about Black history. The truth is that the Black civil rights movement paved the way for the 1965 immigration act so that Vivek’s family or mine could come to America. We owe a huge debt.”
What will happen to CNN This Morning?
During Lemon’s earlier leave, following his controversial comments about Nikki Haley’s age, anchor Sara Sidner filled his spot beside co-host Poppy Harlow.
However, at the moment, the network has yet to announce any plans for a permanent replacement. For now, Harlow and co-anchor Kaitlan Collins will continue hosting the show as usual.
