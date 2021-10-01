Dancing with the Stars contestant Cody Rigsby has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 34-year-old Peloton fitness instructor announced the news on Instagram just days after his dance partner Cheryl Burke also came down with the virus.

“Hi friends, I wanted to check in with you to share some news. While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for Covid-19,” Rigsby wrote.

“To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support, and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”

In an accompanying video, the fitness star described his symptoms.

“In comparison to when I had Covid earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and antibodies working — we’re super grateful for that,” Rigsby said.

“As far as my fate on Dancing with the Stars, we are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer,” he added.

Rigsby is among the 15 contestants competing in season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. At the exercise platform Peloton, he is one of the most popular and best-known instructors.