Coronation Street actor and comedian Duggie Brown dies, aged 82
Comedian appeared in the soap as part of a major storyline earlier this year
Duggie Brown, known for his work as a comedian and also a guest appearance on Coronation Street, has died at the age of 82.
The comic, who featured in the long-running soap at the start of 2022, played character Ted Spear, who was a pedestrian hit by Faye Windass’s (Ellie Leach) car after a New Year’s Eve party.
Ted appeared to be unharmed after the collision. However, when Faye and Emma (Alexandra Mardell) visited him at his flat later that day, they discovered Ted dead in his armchair.
Before this, Brown had made appearances on the drama series on at least two other occasions: in 1997, he played a character named George Freeman, and returned in 2004 as Bernie, the husband of a character played by Honor Blackman.
Brown first came to prominence in the 1970s as part of Granada Television’s cabaret show, The Comedians. He also performed on various other entertainment shows, including The Good Old Days, between 1971 and 1980.
Tommy Cannon, one half of comedy duo Cannon and Ball, paid tribute to his fellow comedy star with a message posted on social media.
He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (16 August): “Really sad to hear about the passing of Duggie Brown, rest in peace pal, what a funny funny man – thinking of all your friends and family.”
