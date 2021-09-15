Dancing With The Stars will soon return for a 30th season.

The competition series recently unveiled the list of 15 celebrities who will face off to win the mirror ball trophy.

In accordance to the show’s format, each contestant will be paired with a professional dancer. One pairing will be eliminated each week.

Tyra Banks will return as host, having taken over from co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last year.

Here is everything you need to know about the 30th season of Dancing with The Stars:

When is it?

Season 30 will begin on Monday (20 September) at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT/ 1am BST.

It will then air weekly until the finale. The two most recent seasons each had 11 instalments.

How can I watch?

In the US, Dancing With The Stars airs on the ABC network.

If you miss the TV broadcast, you can stream the episodes the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.

Dancing With The Stars doesn’t air in the UK, but the performances are available to watch in full on the show’s YouTube channel.

Who will compete?

This year’s list of contestants includes Mel C of the Spice Girls, star Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, whose casting has been met with criticism.

For a full list of all 15 contestants, click here.