As Love Island 2021 nears the midway mark, another contestant is joining the series.

It was revealed in a teaser for Thursday night’s episode (15 July) that a new boy named Danny will be entering the villa.

His arrival won’t be a quiet one – in the ITV2 show’s latest twist, he will take not one, but two girls on a date.

In the clip released by bosses ahead of the broadcast, Kaz gets a text that reads: “Tonight, Danny will enter the villa. He has chosen two girls to go on dates with. Kaz you’re up first, please get ready to leave the villa.”

The identity of the other contestant Danny picks to go on a date remains to be seen.

While unconfirmed, the full name of the new contestant is said to be Danny Bibby.

Last night’s episode saw Brad elect to leave the villa – however, in a shock twist, Lucinda, whom he was paired with, decided to stay.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox