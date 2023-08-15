Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent has died, aged 36.

The actor, writer and director, who had roles in BBC soap EastEnders and recent ITV drama series Malpractice, appeared in HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones as the character Goatherd, a grieving father featured in season four episode, “The Children”.

Kent also had a small appearance in Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, which was released in cinema earlier this year.

His death, the cause of which has not been disclosed, was announced by his talent agency Carey Dodd Associatesy,who wrote on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday.

“His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.

“It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.”

Kent was born in Essex and, after graduating from Italia Conti in 2007, scored his first acting role in the 2008 horror film Mirrors, which starred Kiefer Sutherland. In 2018, the actor had a role in the Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson-starring gothic chiller The Little Stranger from Room director Lenny Abrahamson.

Darren Kent alongside his Game of Thrones’ co-stars, Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke (Facebook)

In 2022, Kent appeared in two episodes of EastEnders, and recently had a role in Love Without Walls from writer-director Jane Gull, who wrote on Twitter in tribute: “What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won’t be the same without you. I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx.”

Kent directing credits include an episode of BBC series The Break and the short film You Know Me (both 2021), whose writer Ben Trebilcook wrote: “Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday.”

Trebilcook called Kent “a true character who was always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging”.