Dave Myers: Hairy Bikers star says he ‘misses’ his famous beard after losing it during chemotherapy
TV personality revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has said he “misses” his beard after losing it while undergoing chemotherapy.
The TV personality and chef shared an update on his cancer diagnosis during a chat with on-screen partner Si King.
“It’s the beard I miss, though,” Myers said during an episode of his podcast Agony Uncles, adding: “I was born with that beard.”
He added: ”I just miss having my beard – the feeling of it, because your skin’s different and all peachy. No, I want my beard back. I’m alright with my hair – I think the bald head and beard’s the way to go for a biker.”
He added that he’s “doing OK under the circumstances”.
Myers first revealed his diagnosis on the podcast in May, telling listeners he would be taking a step back from filming and attending food festivals throughout the summer.
“Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now,” he said. “I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.
“I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some I may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.”
The 64-year-old continued: “I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great.
“But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine. I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person. So within that, that’s where I am,” he said.
Myers met King in 1995, and the pair released their first cookery TV show, The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook, in 2004.
He competed on the 11th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 with Karen Hauer, where they made it through to week seven.
