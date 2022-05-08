Georgia Tennant shares ‘creepy’ text exchange with husband David Tennant

Georgia Tennant has shared a “creepy” text exchange she had with her husband David Tennant.

The actor, who married the former Doctor Who star in 2011, posted a screenshot of text messages the pair sent each other on Saturday (7 May). These messages were centred around the subject of Wordle.

Wordle is the game that took the world by storm when it launched earlier this year.

Created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves word games, the game sees users having to guess a brand new five-letter word every day.

Saturday’s edition of the game seemed to prove a bit of a struggle for David. After Georgia sent her grid, having guessed the word after three goes, David replied with his grid – at 11.27pm.

He eventually guessed the word correctly after four goes, and told his wife: “I mean....it took me all day...”

She replied: “I know. I’ve been watching you,” to which David said: “....creepy.”

Georgia, who’s father is former Doctor Who star Peter Davison, uploaded a screenshot of the exhcange to her Instagram Stories, with the witty hashtag “#marriedsexting” and the song “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell.

On Sunday (8 May), she also shared an image, posted by Russell T Davies, that many Doctor Who fans are interepreting as proof of who Jodie Whittaker’s replacement as the Time Lord will be.

David, who played the 10th incarnation of the Time Lord from 2005 to 2010, previously said he felt “stupid” marrying the daughter of a fellow Doctor Who actor.

The pair first met after appearing on the BBC show together in 2008 episode “The Doctor’s Daughter”.

David Tennant and Georgia Tennant have been married since 2011 (Instagram)

Davison played the fifth incarnation of the Time Lord from 1981 to 1984. David, who co-starred with Georgia in Staged, will next be seen in a new season of Good Omens.