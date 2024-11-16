Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Davina McCall is recovering in hospital after undergoing brain surgery to remove a “very rare” tumour.

The TV host, whose credits include Long Lost Family and Your Mum, My Dad, told her fans that she was undergoing surgery after specialists discovered it three months ago.

McCall said that the the 14mm benign tumour – called a colloid cyst – is so rare that it affects just three in a million people.

The presenter’s partner, hairstylist Michael Douglas, posted McCall’s announcement, which was filmed ahead of the surgery, on Instagram.

Hours after the video was shared, Douglas posted an update on her condition, telling the Masked Singer judge’s fans: “Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook.”

He continued: “She’s currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she’s utterly exhausted.

“Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here.. it’s powerful stuff, we are super grateful.”

It comes after McCall shared a video on Instagram, revealing her diagnosis.

She said: “I’m posting this. It will be Friday morning, and I’m doing it because a few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company, and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace, but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst, which is very rare, three in a million.

“And so I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons. I got lots of opinions, and I realised that I have to get it taken out.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

McCall described it as a “big” tumour, 14mm wide, adding: “It needs to come out, because if it grows, it would be bad.”

open image in gallery Davina McCall is ‘utterly exhausted’ after brain tumour removal ( Getty )

She said she was having it removed through a craniotomy, a surgical procedure to temporarily remove part of the skull, and said she is in “good spirits”.

“I’m going to be in hospital for about nine days, and then I’m going to be going home, but I’m going to be off my phone for a while,” McCall said.

“But I don’t want you to worry about me. I’m doing that enough as it is.

“I am in a good space, and I have all the faith in the world in my surgeon and his team, and I am handing the reins over to him. He knows what he’s doing.”

According to the NHS, non-cancerous brain tumours are more common in people over the age of 50, and symptoms include headaches, blackouts, behavioural changes and loss of consciousness.

In a message to her account, Douglas said she will be “off grid for a bit”, while she recovers.

He added: “She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’lldo the odd update from her account here for anyone interested.

“I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx.”

The former Big Brother host has long advocated on women’s health issues, and presented documentaries on contraception and the menopause.

open image in gallery Davina McCall ( PA Wire )

Last year, she became an MBE in the King’s birthday honours for services to broadcasting, and in 2022 released the book Menopausing: The Positive Roadmap To Your Second Spring, with the aim of ending “the shame and horrific misinformation surrounding menopause”.

That same year, she fronted the Channel 4 documentary Davina McCall: Sex, Mind And The Menopause, and told the BBC that the perimenopausal symptoms caused her difficulties multi-tasking and she considered that she had a brain tumour or Alzheimer’s disease at the time, as her father Andrew suffers from the latter condition.

Additional reporting by agencies