The trailer for the new revival series of Dexter has been released – and fans are afraid to get too excited.

Showtime has unveiled the full teaser for the new outing, which will be a continuation of the original series.

Michael C Hall returns as serial killer character Dexter Morgan in the new trailer, which reveals that the show is now called Dexter: New Blood.

Joining him in the new series are actors Julia Jones, Clancy Brown, Alano Miller and Jamie Chung.

Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow, who played his sister Deb Morgan and the Trinity Killer, respectively, will return in cameo roles.

While fans were left excited by the trailer, they also expressed concern, with many referencing the poorly received final season of the show’s original run.

Viewers despised the show’s conclusion so much that they regularly call it one of the worst finales in TV history. It aired in 2013.

“How do you come back from that TERRIBLE ending?! Like, top five worst ending of a series ever. I don’t know if I can watch this,” one person wrote, with another adding: “Hopefully this ends better than the first finale.”

One fan wrote: “Even though they screwed up on the last season it’s still one of the best shows ever created and I’m looking forward to it redeeming itself with a new season. “

Dexter: New Blood will be released on 7 November.