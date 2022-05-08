Doctor Who fans are convinced Russell T Davies just subtly announced who the new Doctor will be.

Rumours surrounding who will replace Jodie Whittaker have abounded ever since she stepped down as the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord.

Everyone from Hugh Grant to Michaela Coel have had their names thrown in the ring, with Davies’ return to the show leading to speculation that he will cast one of the stars of his Channel 4 series It’s a Sin.

It seems this might not be the case. Following an Instagram post shared on Sunday (8 May), Doctor Who sleuths believe that the 14th Doctor will be Ncuti Gatwa.

Gatwa is best knowing for playing Eric in Netflix comedy Sex Education.

The 29-year-old shared a series of symbols on Instagram, with Davies replying: “The future is here.”

Did Russell T Davies just announce Ncuti Gatwa as the 14th Doctor? (BBC)

Davies shared the same set of images, which can be seen below.

Both Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa shared the same set of symbols on Instagram (Instagram)

Fans sent a flurry of excited responses to Davies’s comment, with many assuming Gatwa will be the new Time Lord.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!” fansite @BadWolfArchives tweeted, adding: “Ncuti Gatwa is a wonderful performer and would be *such* a welcome addition to the Doctor Who universe.”

Davies, a former showrunner on the BBC series, is rejoining the series as head writer in 2023, in time for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Ncuti Gatwa is now in pole position to become the new Doctor (Netflix)

He started auditions for Whittaker’s replacement in December 2021. Find the full list of odds predicting who’ll be c ast in the role here.

Georgia Tennant, the wife of former Doctor Who star David Tennant, reshared Gatwa’s post to her Instagram Stories (as well as a “creepy” text exchange with her husband).

There have been several theories that Tennant could return as the character now Davies is back on the series.