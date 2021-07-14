Don Cheadle has the best response to fan confusion over his Emmy nod for a 98-second cameo

Don Cheadle has responded after receiving an unexpected Emmy nomination for a 98-second cameo.

The actor was one of many to be named as a nominee for the 2021 Emmy Awards during a live broadcast yesterday (13 July).

Cheadle was feted with a nod in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his appearance in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – which lasted a total of 98 seconds.

The Hotel Rwanda star responded to the news on social media and appeared to be as surprised as everyone else.

He tweeted: “Thanks, well wishers. Sorry, haters. Agreed, [shrugging emoji]ers. I don’t really get it either. Buuuuuuuuuut on we go…”

The actor appeared in the premiere episode of the Disney Plus series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Cheadle reprised his MCU role as Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes, which he first portrayed in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

In the Emmy-nominated scene, Cheadle’s character has a heart-to-heart with Mackie’s Sam Wilson about becoming Captain America.

Fans seemed similarly shocked to see Cheadle receive the nomination given his minimal screen-time.

One user wrote: “Don Cheadle was in TFATWS for like a minute and he got nominated for an emmy. King things.”

Another added: “Don Cheadle being the only actor nominated for TFATWS with two seconds of screentime is a power move.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

(Marvel Studios)

“Don cheadle came on the TFATWS set once and secured his emmy nomination, give it up for don cheadle,” said a third person.

Someone else wrote: “Don cheadle gettin nominated for a 30 second scene with the actual leads of the show gettin nothing is way more funnier than it should be im sorry.”

Another person continued: “Don Cheadle getting an Emmy nom for Falcon and the Winter Soldier while Mackie and Sebastian got nothing has me screaming.”

Cheadle’s nomination for his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – which was released in March this year – was the only major nod for the series.

The first of Marvel’s shows, however, fared better. WandaVision secured an Outstanding Limited Series nomination. The series’ leads Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany received nods for Best Actress and Actor in a Limited Series.

Kathryn Hahn – who plays nosy neighbour Agatha – was also feted with her second Emmy nomination, this time in the Limited Series Supporting Actress category.

You can find a full list of all of this year’s Emmy nominees here.