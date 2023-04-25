Don Lemon fired – live updates: CNN claims axed host’s statement is ‘inaccurate’
‘After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,’ Lemon said
Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years on the network.
On Monday (24 April), the news anchor announced that he had “parted ways” with CNN following a string of scandals in recent months, barely an hour after news broke that Tucker Carlson had been fired from Fox News.
“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”
Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter saying he was left “stunned” after being informed by his agent that CNN had allegedly terminated his contract without informing him.
“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.
CNN has called Lemon’s statement “inaccurate”.
Earlier this year, Lemon faced scrutiny for saying on-air that presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” at the age of 51.
Donald Trump reacts to Lemon’s firing
“Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN,” Donald Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Monday.
He added, “My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?”
Lemon, who had been a host on CNN since 2014, was an outspoken critic of Trump.
Trump celebrates Don Lemon exit from CNN but mum on ally Tucker Carlson leaving Fox
Carlson advocated for ex-president on his Fox News programme – but privately called him ‘demonic’
Nikki Haley celebrates Don Lemon being sacked with custom merchandise
Nikki Haley, the presidential candidate whom Lemon said was “past her prime” on-air this February, is celebrating the anchor’s departure.
On Twitter, Haley posted a graphic that showed two cans of lemonade enveloped in koozies that read, “Past my prime?” and “Hold my beer”.
Lemon received backlash for his comments with many calling for him to be cancelled. The CNN This Morning host later issued two separate apologies for his statements.
CNN slams Don Lemon’s reaction to being fired from network
Don Lemon’s career timeline
Before joining CNN 17 years ago, Lemon jumped between several other news anchor gigs. He also joined the profession surprisingly late.
The Independent has put together Lemon’s career timeline, from his first job in journalism to his dismissal from CNN.
Timeline of ‘fired’ CNN host Don Lemon’s career
Lemon had heated exchange with Vivek Ramaswamy last week
According to The New York Times, several CNN leaders were left “exasperated” by Lemon’s heated interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week.
Lemon and Ramaswarmy fiercely debated the Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms and its role in Black history. At one point, Lemon removed his earpiece as he said he couldn’t hear his subject while producers were talking in his ear.
Lemon hires Hollywood litigator to handle exit
In a sign of bitter developments to come, Lemon has retained Bryan Freedman – a litigator known for aggressively defending A-list clients.
Lemon’s contract with CNN reportedly runs through 2026, with roughly $20m (£16m) still to be paid, according to The New York Times.
Freedman’s past clients include Megyn Kelly, Kevin Spacey, FKA Twigs and Gabrielle Union.
Timing of Carlson and Lemon’s firings was a ‘crazy coincidence’
Within hours of each other, it was announced that Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were losing their jobs.
Carlson was Fox News’ most popular prime-time host while Lemon had been a mainstay on CNN for 17 years.
“To be clear: Fox News did not know that CNN was terminating Don Lemon today and CNN did not know that Fox was ousting Tucker Carlson,” media reporter Brian Stelter tweeted. “This was a complete and crazy coincidence.”
Why were cable news hosts Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon ousted?
Two media industry bombshells went off within minutes of each other on Monday 24 April, with two of the biggest names in the cable news business abruptly leaving their respective perches.
At Fox News, the conservative culture warrior Tucker Carlson is out after dominating the channel’s primetime lineup for more than a half decade. And at CNN, morning host Don Lemon’s tenure came to a sudden end despite his years as the face of the network’s New Year’s Eve celebration coverage.
Altogether it was a shocking day of shakeups for the news business, compounded by the news late last week that Pulitzer-winning newsroom BuzzFeed News was being shuttered by its owners.
Lemon’s Nikki Haley controversy explained
Lemon’s firing comes two months after he faced intense scrutiny over comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley. What exactly did he say? And how did the backlash unfold?
CNN’s says Lemon’s statement is ‘inaccurate'
The official CNN Communications account has shared a tweet suggesting that Lemon’s statement is “inaccurate”.
In his statement, Lemon claims that he was informed of his dismissal via his agent. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.
In a new tweet, CNN claims Lemon was, in fact, invited to speak with management.
“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” the statement reads.
