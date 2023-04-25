Don Lemon fired – live updates: CNN claims axed host’s statement is ‘inaccurate’

✕ Close Don Lemon responds to Tucker Carlson’s ‘ignorant’ white supremacy rant

Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years on the network.

On Monday (24 April), the news anchor announced that he had “parted ways” with CNN following a string of scandals in recent months, barely an hour after news broke that Tucker Carlson had been fired from Fox News.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter saying he was left “stunned” after being informed by his agent that CNN had allegedly terminated his contract without informing him.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.

CNN has called Lemon’s statement “inaccurate”.

Earlier this year, Lemon faced scrutiny for saying on-air that presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” at the age of 51.