Don Lemon fired – live updates: CNN host gets send-off from colleagues after claiming he was axed without warning
Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years on the network.
The following morning on Tuesday (25 April), Lemon’s former CNN co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins opened the morning broadcast with a swift and upbeat send-off.
On Monday (24 April), CNN announced that the network had parted ways with Lemon, barely an hour after news broke that Tucker Carlson had been fired from Fox News.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” the statement said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”
Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter saying he was left “stunned” after being informed by his agent that CNN had allegedly terminated his contract without informing him.
“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.
CNN has called Lemon’s statement “inaccurate”.
The day after Don Lemon’s termination, his former CNN co-anchors, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, opened the Tuesday morning broadcast to wish him well.
They spent less than a minute reminiscing on Lemon before getting into the news for the day.
Ariana Baio reports:
Lemon was fired on Monday after 17 years of broadcasting at CNN
How did Don Lemon respond to Stephen Colbert’s hoodie take-down?
As per Stephen Colbert’s request, Don Lemon defended his outfit choice the next morning.
The news anchor began by prefacing his response with: “I love Stephen Colbert. I think he’s funny. Obviously, I love comedians to have a little leeway.
“I didn’t expect that reaction. For me, it was sort of like a Rorschach test... wearing that outfit.”
Lemon then clarified that it wasn’t “a sweatshirt, it was a sweater that had a hood on it”.
What was the Don Lemon hoodie controversy?
In January, Lemon appeared on CNN This Morning wearing a suit with a hoodie attached to it.
Later that night, late-night host Stephen Colbert shared his honest opinion on his “dear friend’s” outfit choice, asking: “What the f*** is that?
“I know they want to add some comedy to CNN, and this is hilarious. But how do you report the news in that outfit? How do you actually talk about tragedy, because what could be more tragic than that look?” Colbert laughed.
He went on to joke that Lemon looked like a “high school track teacher who went for a run and got a little hungry and stopped at a restaurant, but it was too nice of a restaurant and they said, ‘Sir you have to wear a jacket.’ Then he stole a jacket from an extra from Guys and Dolls”.
A timeline of Don Lemon’s career
Before joining the network 17 years ago, he jumped between several other news anchor gigs.
Here’s a recap:
Don Lemon’s Nikki Haley controversy explained
What did the CNN host say about the presidential candidate?
Here’s everything you need to know:
And here’s how Trump reacted...
Trump celebrates Don Lemon ouster from CNN and mourns Tucker Carlson’s Fox exit
Carlson advocated for ex-president on his Fox News programme – but privately called him ‘demonic’
Nikki Haley celebrates Don Lemon being ousted from CNN
Presidential candidate Nikki Haley celebrated former CNN host Don Lemon being ousted from his network by posting a graphic referencing his controversial comments.
On Twitter, Ms Haley posted a graphic that showed two cans of lemonade enveloped in koozies that read, “Past my prime?” and “Hold my beer”.
Full story:
CNN hits back at Don Lemon’s version of events
Shortly after Don Lemon announced he was fired from CNN after 17 years at the network, CNN pushed back on the anchor’s claims about his termination.
On Monday, Mr Lemon shared an emotional note on social media, declaring that the firing left him “stunned”.
In response, CNN’s press team wrote on Twitter: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”
In an earlier statement on Monday, the network announced that the two sides had “parted ways” in a brief three-line statement. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
While neither statement offered an explanation for the sudden departure, it comes after Mr Lemon has been mired in a string of controversies in recent months – with accusations of making offensive on-air comments about women and of mistreating female coworkers off-camera.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Don Lemon firing coincides with Tucker Carlson ousting at Fox News
Here’s the latest on Tucker Carlson
‘The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal’
Here’s a comment piece Clemence Michallon wrote on the backlash to Don Lemon’s Nikki Haley remarks in February
