Don Lemon fired – live: Congressman defends axed CNN star over heated Vivek Ramaswamy interview
Anchor reacted angrily to dismissal on Monday by tweeting statement saying he was ‘stunned’ that his former employers had not had the ‘decency’ to inform him directly, an account since rejected as ‘inaccurate’
Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years at the network.
The decision was abruptly announced on Monday, barely an hour after news broke that Tucker Carlson had been fired from Fox News.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN said. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”
Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter, saying he was “stunned” after being informed of the decision by his agent, lamenting the lack of “decency” in the handling of the situation, which CNN has rejected as “inaccurate”.
The New York Times has since reported that a heated interview the presenter conducted with aspiring Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week left executives “exasperated” and played a role in his dismissal.
But the anchor has been defended over the exchange concerning civil rights history by California Democratic congressman Ro Khanna, who tweeted: “Don Lemon was right. As an Indian American, I was profoundly embarrassed by Vivek lecturing a Black man about Black history.”
California congressman defends Lemon over Ramaswamy interview
As we mentioned earlier, The New York Times has reported that CNN executives were left exasperated by the heated interview Don Lemon carried out with entrepreneur and aspiring Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week, in which their pair sparred over the history of the civil rights movement as co-presenter Poppy Harlow squirmed awkwardly in her chair.
However, California Democratic congressman Ro Khanna has leapt to the anchor’s defence, retweeting the clip and commenting: “Don Lemon was right. As an Indian American, I was profoundly embarrassed by Vivek lecturing a Black man about Black history. The truth is that the Black civil rights movement paved the way for the 1965 immigration act so that Vivek’s family or mine could come to America. We owe a huge debt.”
Sean Hannity gloats over dismissal of ‘fake news enthusiast’ Don Lemon
Ironic applause and whistles broke out in the Fox News studio as Hannity covered the Lemon news last night – an astonishingly hypocritical attack on a fellow professional given what the recent Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit revealed about what went on at Fox behind the scenes in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Why was Don Lemon fired from CNN?
While the precise reasoning behind Lemon’s dismissal from CNN is still not totally clear, one thing is certain: his exit from the network was involuntary.
John Bowden has more on a suprise move that coincided with Tucker Carlson’s bombshell ousting from conservative rival Fox.
Why was Don Lemon fired from CNN?
At CNN, long-time morning host Don Lemon’s tenure came to an abrupt end after 17 years
Lemon had heated exchange with Vivek Ramaswamy last week
According to The New York Times, several CNN leaders were left “exasperated” by Lemon’s heated interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week.
Lemon and Ramaswarmy fiercely debated the Second Amendment right to bear arms and its role in Black history. At one point, Lemon removed his earpiece as he said he couldn’t hear his subject while producers were talking in his ear.
Don Lemon's career timeline
Before joining CNN 17 years ago, Lemon jumped between several other news anchor gigs after joining the profession surprisingly late.
The Independent has put together Lemon’s career timeline, from his first job in journalism to his dismissal from CNN.
Timeline of 'fired' CNN host Don Lemon's career
Before joining the network 17 years ago, he jumped between several other news anchor gigs
Donald Trump reacts to Lemon's firing
“Good News: ‘The dumbest man on television,’ Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN,” Donald Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Monday.
He added, “My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?”
Lemon, who had been a host on CNN since 2014, was an outspoken critic of Trump.
Trump celebrates Don Lemon ouster from CNN and mourns Tucker Carlson’s Fox exit
Carlson advocated for ex-president on his Fox News programme – but privately called him ‘demonic’
Latest on Tucker Carlson firing
Lemon’s firing coincided with that of another US media giant: Tucker Carlson.
Insiders say Carlson was “blindsided” by his removal from Fox News after eight years on the network.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was negotiating new contract when Murdoch fired him – live
The long-time Fox News host was not given a farewell broadcast
Lemon previously came under fire for asking a female guest if she had 'mommy brain'
The Nikki Haley scandal was not Lemon’s first brush with controversy.
He previously came under fire for asking political commentator SE Cupp if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.
His comment was branded “sexist” by viewers.
‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking guest if she had ‘mommy brain’
“Wow what a sexist comment,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.
Voices: 'The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal'
For The Independent, Clémence Michallon previously argued that the Don Lemon scandal over his infamous Nikki Haley comments was not a scandal at all.
The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal | Voices
I’m not excusing what he said. I’m just not that surprised that he said it
A reminder of Lemon's statement
Lemon tweeted the news of his departure on Monday.
In a typed statement shared on Twitter, Lemon said no one at CNN had the “decency” to inform him of his departure in advance. CNN said Lemon’s statement is “inaccurate” and that he was, in fact, offered the opportunity to meet with management.
