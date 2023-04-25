Don Lemon fired – live updates: CNN hits back after ‘stunned’ host’s statement
‘After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,’ Lemon said
Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years on the network.
On Monday (24 April), the news anchor announced that he had “parted ways” with CNN following a string of scandals in recent months, barely an hour after news broke that Tucker Carlson had been fired from Fox News.
“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”
Lemon reacted to the news with his own statement on Twitter saying he was left “stunned” after being informed by his agent that CNN had allegedly terminated his contract without informing him.
“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.
CNN has called Lemon’s statement “inaccurate”.
Earlier this year, Lemon faced scrutiny for saying on-air that presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” at the age of 51.
Nikki Haley celebrates Don Lemon being ousted from CNN
Presidential candidate Nikki Haley celebrated former CNN host Don Lemon being ousted from his network by posting a graphic referencing his controversial comments.
On Twitter, Ms Haley posted a graphic that showed two cans of lemonade enveloped in koozies that read, “Past my prime?” and “Hold my beer”.
Nikki Haley celebrates Don Lemon being ousted with custom koozies
Ousted CNN presenter previously claimed the White House hopeful was ‘not in her prime’
CNN hits back at Don Lemon’s version of events
Shortly after Don Lemon announced he was fired from CNN after 17 years at the network, CNN pushed back on the anchor’s claims about his termination.
On Monday, Mr Lemon shared an emotional note on social media, declaring that the firing left him “stunned”.
In response, CNN’s press team wrote on Twitter: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”
In an earlier statement on Monday, the network announced that the two sides had “parted ways” in a brief three-line statement. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
While neither statement offered an explanation for the sudden departure, it comes after Mr Lemon has been mired in a string of controversies in recent months – with accusations of making offensive on-air comments about women and of mistreating female coworkers off-camera.
Rachel Sharp reports:
CNN slams Don Lemon’s reaction to being fired from network
The network announced the departure in a statement on Monday – two months after he came under fire for comments about Nikki Haley not being ‘in her prime’
Don Lemon firing coincides with Tucker Carlson ousting at Fox News
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was negotiating new contract when Murdoch fired him – live
The long-time Fox News host was not given a farewell broadcast
‘The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal’
The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal | Voices
I’m not excusing what he said. I’m just not that surprised that he said it
A reminder of Lemon’s statement
Lemon tweeted the news of his departure on Monday.
In a typed statement shared on Twitter, Lemon said no one at CNN had the “decency” to inform him of his departure in advance. CNN has called Lemon’s sentiments “inaccurate”.
Lemon previously came under fire for asking a female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’
The Nikki Haley scandal was not Lemon’s first brush with controversy.
He previously came under fire for asking political commentator SE Cupp if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.
His comment was branded “sexist” by viewers.
‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking guest if she had ‘mommy brain’
“Wow what a sexist comment,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.
Voices: ‘The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal'
For The Independent, Clémence Michallon previously argued that the Don Lemon scandal over his infamous Nikki Haley comments was not a scandal at all.
The Don Lemon scandal is not a scandal | Voices
I’m not excusing what he said. I’m just not that surprised that he said it
What did Michelle Yeoh say about Lemon at the Oscars?
Michelle Yeoh referenced Lemon’s misogynistic comments at the 2023 Oscars in March.
Lemon had faced backlash for suggesting that 51-year-old presidential candidate Nikki Haley was “past her prime”.
Taking the stage to accept her award for Best Actress, Yeoh told the audience: “Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up!”
Michelle Yeoh takes aim at CNN’s Don Lemon with Oscars acceptance speech
‘Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,’ Yeoh said
Lemon previously denied workplace misogyny accusations
Earlier this month, Lemon strongly denied recent accusations lodged against him, which included claims of workplace misogyny and “diva-like behaviour”.
In a damning report from Variety, several sources alleged he had disrespected CNN co-hosts Nancy Grace and broadcaster Soledad O’Brien, among other things.
Responding to the allegations in a statement to Mediaite, a spokesperson for Lemon said: “The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It’s amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless.”
Don Lemon denies workplace misogyny accusations calling them ‘patently false’
The CNN news anchor said story is based on ‘15-year-old anonymous gossip’
Video: Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson previously traded blows
In a wild coincidence, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Lemon were fired from their networks on the same day.
The two previously traded blows over Lemon’s wealth and experience of racism.
