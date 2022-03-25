Donald Glover has revealed that he has hired Malia Obama to write for a new Amazon show.

The show will reportedly be about a “Beyonce-type” character.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” said Glover of Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Glover was speaking at the Atlanta season three premiere at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great,” said the Atlanta creator and star, reports Vanity Fair.

Obama is working in the writers room for the upcoming show alongside Glover’s younger brother, Atlanta cowriter and executive producer Stephen Glover.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything,” said Stephen of Obama. “So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

Malia Obama, 23, previously interned at HBO’s Girls in 2015 and at the Weinstein Company in 2017, as well as working as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s Extant.