Eamonn Holmes has shared a startling claim about Phillip Schofield‘s decision to quit This Morning.

On Saturday (20 May), Schofield announced he was “stepping down” from the ITV daytime show a week after it was reported he had fallen out with Willoughby, his co-host.

However, Holmes, who previously called the pair “actors”, has questioned Schofield’s wording. In the statement, he said: “ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

Holmes believes the presenter “was sacked”.

Speaking on his GB News breakfast show, Holmes said: “Oh please, just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘here’s your P45 now step down’.”

Schofield’s statement read: “Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

ITV told The Independent that Holmes’s claim is “not true”. The Independent has contacted Schofield for comment.

The former This Morning host then criticised Willoughby over her claim she was “sad” Schofield was departing the show,

He said: “Well, she wanted him not there, so what is she moaning about? Holly is being as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.”

Mimicking the TV star, he said: “Oh, the couch will not be the same without him being there.”

Eamonn Holmes (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Holmes then said: “They deserve each other. She says ‘I thank him for all his knowledge, experience and humour’ All the things that she didn’t have when she came to the show. Well, it’s true. I would call that stabbing in the back. I could give you a list of the lack of kindness and lack of awareness from both of them.”

The Independent has contacted Willoughby’s representatives for comment. In her statement addressing Schofield’s departure, the presenter said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Schofield has left This Morning after more than 20 years with immediate effect, meaning his departure unceremoniously occurred at the end of Thursday’s episode (18 May).

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ‘This Morning’ (ITV/This Morning)

Willoughby, who is said to have given Schofield “an ultimatum”, is taking a break from the show, and Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who usually present the Friday episode, will temporarily step in as the main hosts.

When Willoughby returns, she will be joined by a member of “the This Morning family” until Schofield’s full-time replacement is decided.