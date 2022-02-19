Eamonn Holmes criticises ‘sly’ ITV over This Morning exit

Eamonn Holmes has levelled criticism at ITV over his exit from the daily talk show This Morning, describing the broadcaster as “sly”.

Holmes hosted This Morning every Friday for 15 years alongside Ruth Langsford, his wife, while Phillip Schofield presented the series from Monday to Thursday alongside Holly Willoughby.

Langsford and Holmes also covered for the main presenting duo during holiday breaks.

However, last year, they were replaced in their regular Friday slot by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Holmes now presents a breakfast show on the controversial right-leaning news and opinion channel GB News.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s weekend magazine, Holmes recalled his departure from This Morning, claiming: “No one explained anything to me. I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going.

“They’re sly. They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.”

Holmes alleged that the broadcaster had “had a chat” with his agent and announced that he was moving to GB News “when they’d done no more than ask if I’d be interested in joining them”.

Eamonn Holmes pictured in 2020 (Getty Images)

He added: “I’m not going to have myself derided as some sort of has-been. I may be male and pale but I’m still at the top of my game.”

A spokesperson for ITV responded to Holmes’s claims in the piece, saying: “This isn’t a version of events we recognise and as we have said before we wish Eamonn all the very best.”

The Mail also quotes a “source close to This Morning” as saying: “It absolutely was explained to Eamonn what the plans were moving forward.

“The key to success with shows like This Morning is that they have to evolve. Alison and Dermot becoming part of the main presenting mix was part of that. Eamonn and Ruth were still very much a part of the team.”