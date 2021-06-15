EastEnders: 27 best forgotten characters in BBC soap’s history

A trip down memory lane as bosses bring back Janine

There was undoubtedly a time in your life when you considered EastEnders appointment viewing.

For some, it was the Den and Angie-days; for others, it was the Golden Epoch of Janine and Barry, the latter of whom probably ranks as the soap’s most memorable character.

More recent fans would most likely name storylines involving Stacey Slater and Max Branning as its most popular.

It’s characters such as these that have ensured the soap has remained a staple of BBC schedules since it began 36 years ago – which is why so many people are excited about the news that Charlie Brooks is returning as Janine.

While EastEnders may be known for its most famous characters, some of whom – Ian Beale Phil Mitchell and Dot Cotton – are still parading about the Square, there has been a high turnover since the very first episode aired in February 1985.

In celebration of the news that Janine’s returning, we’ve taken a trip down memory lane and compiled a list of the best forgotten EastEnders characters.

Click through the below gallery to see what made the list

27 best Eastenders characters you've completely forgotten about

Show all 25

Brooks will return to the BBC One soap in a “huge storyline” later this year.

