Leonard Fenton, best known for his role in Eastenders as Dr Legg has died, aged 95.

Fenton appeared in the soap’s very first episode in 1985 and last appeared on the show in 2019.

The news was confirmed by Fenton’s family in a statement which said: “The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday January 29. Best known for his role as Dr Legg on Eastenders, Leonard’s acting career spanned more than 60 years.”

The statement continued: “He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company. He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Samuel Beckett, Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.”

They concluded by saying: “His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him. He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end - a privilege denied to so many during these tough times.”

Eastenders also released their own statement saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away. Since appearing in the very first episode of Eastenders, Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard’s family and friends.”

Between 1985 and 2019 Fenton appeared in 267 episodes of Eastenders before his character was killed off after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. His last scenes were with June Brown’s Dot Cotton.

Since debuting in the show’s first episode, Fenton appeared on Eastenders in a recurring capacity until 1997 and in guest appearances afterwards.

More to come...