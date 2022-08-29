Echoes: Twisty twin thriller becomes Netflix’s latest hit series – despite its terrible ratings
Mystery series about twins dethroned ‘The Sandman’ after four consecutive weeks at the top spot
Echoes has emerged as Netflix’s latest hit series – despite its poor ratings.
Released on 19 August, the dark thriller series follows identical twin sisters Leni and Gina (both played by Michelle Monaghan) who decide to swap lives. When one of the siblings goes missing, however, a mystery begins to unravel.
The show also stars Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, and Daniel Sunjata.
Echoes has finally dethroned Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman as number one on the streaming giant. The comic book adaptation starring Tom Sturridge occupied the top spot for four consecutive weeks.
The huge popularity of Echoes is somewhat surprising given that the show has a 29 per cent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The seven-episode series has also received terrible reviews from critics.
The Guardian’s Arian Horton wrote that Echoes “limply tries several different lanes” for its mystery in a two-star review. Likewise, the Financial Times called it a “hammy box-ticking exercise”.
Meanwhile, RogerEbert.com gave the series a measly one-and-a-half star rating.
You can watch all seven episodes of Echoes on Netflix.
