Elon Musk has jokingly revealed who he will hand over control of Twitter to should he “die under mysterious circumstances”.

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder has sent several cryptic tweets since purchasing the social media site on 25 April for approximately $44bn (£34.5bn).

One, which arrived on Monday (9 May), read: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

In response, YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, wrote: "If that happens can I have Twitter.” Musk simply – and saeemingly jokingly – replied: “OK.”

MrBeast is kown for his intense YouTube videos in which he performs elaborate and expensive stunts.

His YouTube page has more than 95 million subscribers – in 2021, the 24-year-old was named the site’s to US creator for the second year running.

YouTube star MrBeast (Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

After Musk announced he had acquired Twitter, many reacted to news of the sale by announcing they were abandoning their accounts.

Presenter and Good Place actor Jameela Jamil made headlines by saying she was leaving the site due to fears of how the environment will change under Musk’s ownership.