Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has revealed she “can’t” watch HBO’s prequel series, House of the Dragon.

The new show, which came out last summer, is based on George RR Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, and is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before the birth of Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen.

Clarke was asked for the first time by Variety in a recent interview whether she’d seen House of the Dragon.

“No! Can you [forgive me]?” Clarke responded.

“It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards… I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

Clarke portrayed the Mother of Dragons for eight years across as many seasons.

Milly Alcock in ‘House of the Dragon’ (left) and Emilia Clarke (HBO/Variety)

After the show had concluded, Clarke revealed that she had felt uncomfortable with the “f*** ton” of nude scenes she was asked to do.

While the new series is more progressive than Game of Thrones, Matt Smith did say he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes that were required while filming the HBO series.

House of the Dragon recently beat out competition from Apple TV’s Severance, and Netflix’s The Crown, Better Caul Saul and Ozark to claim the Golden Globe for Best Television Drama.

Clarke next stars in The Pod Generation – a sci-fi romantic comedy about a couple who use detachable artificial wombs and pods to start a family.