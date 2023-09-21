Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angelica Ross has said that Emma Roberts called to apologise after she accused her of making a transphobic remark on the set of American Horror Story.

The two actors appeared together in several episodes of the long-running anthology’s ninth season in 2019.

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologising, recognising your behaviour was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform,” Ross, who is transgender, wrote on X/Twitter on Wednesday (20 September).

The Pose star’s update comes hours after a clip from her recent Instagram Live began circulating on Twitter/X. In the video, Ross, 42, told her followers about a time when Roberts, 32, allegedly misgendered her on set.

Ross explained that she was “standing in front of Emma talking to her” when Roberts called out to a crew member, saying: “John! Angelica’s being mean.”

Ross continued: “And I know she’s not being for real, for real – she’s just being whatever – and John is like, ‘Ok ladies, that’s enough, let’s get back to work.’ And [Roberts] then looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’

“And she turns around like this and covers her mouth,” Ross explained, “but can’t see I’m looking at her dead ass in the [on set] camera, like ‘What the f*** did you just say?’”

Ross said she stood there trying to process “the f*** she just said” before Roberts walked away, leaving the actor’s “blood boiling”.

“Because... if I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her, they did. So when I saw that happen, I was just like I’m done. I’m done. I didn’t speak to that b**** the entire time after that,” she added.

“So we had scenes together, and I never spoke to her, and she said to me – she could feel the energy coming off of me – and she was like, ‘Are you ok? You haven’t been talking’, and I was like ‘mhm’ because, b**** don’t play me, because you’ve been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody’s been waiting for the moment that you would get me,” Ross recalled.

Roberts’s and Ross’s representatives did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment

Ross made her final appearance in 2021’s 10th season of creator Ryan Murphy’s popular series, playing extraterrestrial hybrid Theta and The Chemist.

Roberts, meanwhile, makes her long-awaited return to the series’s 12th season alongside Kim Kardashian, which premieres on Wednesday (20 September). Roberts previously starred in seasons three, four, eight and nine of American Horror Story.

Read here to find out more about where and what time it streams.