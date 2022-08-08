Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon has died suddenly, aged 31.

The actor appeared on the ITV soap in 2019, playing the character Kev.

Gannon’s family announced the news, revealing that he ddied during a trip to California, where he was visiting family members. Gannon’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

His sister, Amy Kelly, paid tribute to the actor, writing: “He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul.”

Gannon’s character in Emmerdale was a horse-drawn carriage coachmen, and he filmed scenes with Charity Dingle star Emma Atkins.

Away from TV, the majority of Gannon’s acting credits includes theatre work. He was a member of the Northumberland Theatre Company, who also paid tribute to him, writing: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own.”

The statement continued: “He delighted audiences with his charm, his wit and his wonderful musical abilities. Sam was described by many as being like a human Duracell bunny, with limitless energy, always running around the rehearsal room and almost having too many creative ideas to keep locked up in his brain.

“In short, Sam could be a handful at times! But he was always fantastic as soon as you got him on that stage. He has also been described as a genuinely lovely lad, a wonderful human and a good friend to many.”

Sam Gannon’s family have launched a JustGiving page in his honour (Just Giving)

Gannon’s family have launched a crowdfunding page on Just Giving with the intention of raising funds to move his body back to the UK for his funeral.

Extra money “will be donated to a UK charity supporting youth theatre, a cause close to Sam’s heart”, Gannon’s brother, Jonathan Kelly, wrote on the page on Sunday (7 August).