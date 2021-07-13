The Emmy 2021 nominations are set to be announced in Hollywood.

This year’s ceremony, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and it looks to be an extremely close contest.

This is due to the fact that several high-profile shows, including Succession, Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, won’t be eligible.

Nominations are expected for The Underground Railroad, Mare of Easttown and, yes, The Crown. Other shows in contention include I May Destroy You, Ted Lasso and Disney’s marvel series WandaVision.

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who became the first father-daughter pair to win an Emmy in the same year during the 2020 ceremony, will announce the nominations at 4.30pm BST.

Find the full list of Emmy 2021 nominations – as soon as they roll in – below:

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr – Hamilton

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Komsinky Method

William H Macy – Shameless

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney – Mom

Tracey Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Billie Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Uzo Udoba – In Treatment

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Jurnee Smollet – Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Television Movie:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This is Us

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell – The Crown

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Michael K Williams – Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan – This is Us

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Sophie Okonedo – Ratched

Claire Foy – The Crown

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

McKenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad – This is Us

Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Courtney B Vance – Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance – The Crown

Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams – Hacks

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters – Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method