Emmy 2021 nominations: The complete list in full
All the TV shows in the running for awards
The Emmy 2021 nominations are set to be announced in Hollywood.
This year’s ceremony, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and it looks to be an extremely close contest.
This is due to the fact that several high-profile shows, including Succession, Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, won’t be eligible.
Nominations are expected for The Underground Railroad, Mare of Easttown and, yes, The Crown. Other shows in contention include I May Destroy You, Ted Lasso and Disney’s marvel series WandaVision.
Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who became the first father-daughter pair to win an Emmy in the same year during the 2020 ceremony, will announce the nominations at 4.30pm BST.
Find the full list of Emmy 2021 nominations – as soon as they roll in – below:
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr – Hamilton
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Michael Douglas – The Komsinky Method
William H Macy – Shameless
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Aidy Bryant – Shrill
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney – Mom
Tracey Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Billie Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Uzo Udoba – In Treatment
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Jurnee Smollet – Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Television Movie:
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This is Us
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell – The Crown
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Michael K Williams – Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan – This is Us
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Sophie Okonedo – Ratched
Claire Foy – The Crown
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad – This is Us
Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Courtney B Vance – Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance – The Crown
Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian
Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams – Hacks
Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters – Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies