2023 Emmy nominations – live: Succession, The Bear and The Last of Us expected to lead TV nominations
‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘The Last of Us’ are among shows expected to dominate nominations
The 2023 Emmy Awards are fast approaching, with nominations to be announced this afternoon.
The annual celebration of the best TV programming will take place this year on 18 September, with the nominated shows to be announced at 8.30am PT, or 4.20pm UK time, on Wednesday (12 July).
Shows eligible for the Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.
The nominations will be announced on a livestream by Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma. The host of September’s awards show is yet to be announced.
It’s been a stellar year for TV, with The Last of Us, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and the final season of Succession all expected to receive nods.
However, the awards also arrive at a tense moment for the television industry, with the Writers Guild of America still on strike. Should the strike still be going on in September, it will undoubtedly affect the 2023 Emmy Awards.
Follow below for more updates...
When are the 2023 Emmy nominations being announced?
Welcome to The Independent’s Emmy nominations live blog! We’ll be keeping you updated on all the snubs and surprises as they come in.
The 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced at 8.30am PT, or 4.30pm UK time, on Wednesday (12 July).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies