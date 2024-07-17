✕ Close Baby Reindeer trailer

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The biggest TV awards ceremony of the year – the Emmys – is about to announce its latest round of nominations.

On Wednesday (17 July), at 11.30am ET/16.30pm BST, Veep star Tony Hale and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph will reveal the TV shows and stars in contention for this year’s trophies.

They will announce the nods alongside Television Academy chair Cris Abrego, who addressed last year’s writers’ and actor’s strikes, which delayed the 2023 ceremony, in a statement.

“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” he said.

“Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”

The 2023 Emmys were delayed due to the strikes, meaning the ceremony took place in January 2024 instead of September 2023. The next Emmy Awards will occur on 15 September 2024. The shows expected to receive nominations include The Bear, Shogun and Netflix hit Baby Reindeer.

Shows eligible for the Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between 1 June 2023 and 31 May 2024, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.

Follow below with all the live updates from the Emmy 2024 nominations announcement