The 2022 Emmy Award nominees are soon to be announced.

This year’s awards will celebrate the best in television across genres. The nominees will be announced from 4:30pm BST today (12 July) ahead of the ceremony to announce the winners, which will take place 12 September.

To qualify for this year’s Emmys, a show must have premiered between 1 June 202 and 31 May 2022, ruling out a whole host of fan favourites returning too late, including The Boys and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Netflix’s Squid Game and HBO’s Succession are two firm favourites in the running. Other hopefuls from the last year include Yellowjackets, Severance, Reservation Dogs, Ozark, Stranger Things, Killing Eve and the first season of Only Murders in the Building.

The nominations will stream live online via the Emmys site and YouTube via the Television Academy.

Follow the nominations and reactions as they happen on our live blog: