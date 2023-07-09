Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cara Delevingne awkwardly shut down an interview with Sky Sports’ Formula One presenter Martin Brundle at the British Grand Prix on Sunday (9 July).

Brundle’s eccentric grid walk interviews, where he speaks to drivers, team principals and VIPs just before the start of a Grand Prix, have been a cornerstone of motorsport coverage in the UK across ITV, the BBC and Sky Sports since his media career began in the 1990s.

Walking down the grid at Silverstone, the 64-year-old former racer attempted to approach supermodel Delevingne to ask her some questions; however, he was initially waylaid by a member of her team.

“She doesn’t want to talk? But everybody needs to talk on the grid, that’s the deal now,” he told the man.

Then asking the model, 30, for a “quick chat”, Delevingne was heard responding “no”.

She then said “I can’t hear anything, sorry,” at which point Brundle walked away, quipping: “Oh well, I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting.”

The Independent has contacted Delevingne’s representatives for comment.

On Twitter, racing fans voiced their dismay over Delevingne’s refusal.

“If they don’t want to talk to @MBrundleF1 then they probably don’t deserve the honour of being on the grid @F1,” wrote former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

“Terrible form. This is Martin Brundle’s gridwalk. Has been for eternity. It’s kind of like being invited to a party at someone’s house and when the host wants to meet you telling them to piss off,” wrote another.

“This man deserves more respect by celebrities. Why show up to F1 if you don’t want to be spoken to?” a third asked.

In November 2021, F1 introduced a new rule dubbed the “Martin Brundle clause”, which obliged any celebrities on the starting grid to lose their security entourage.

“There have been new rules introduced, that any celebrities on the grid must not have bodyguards any longer,” Brundle explained at the time. “It must be the ‘Brundle clause’, and they’re obliged to talk to me. I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest.”

Following Brundle’s comments about the new procedure, Formula 1 clarified to PlanetF1: “Celebrities aren’t obliged to do interviews whilst on the grid, but security entourages are now no longer allowed to accompany them on there.”

The rule was introduced after Brundle endured a farcical run-in with American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion, which went viral online after the “WAP” performer ignored Brundle’s questions. Her bodyguard then stepped in and pushed Brundle away.

Brundle has worked for Sky since the broadcaster won Formula 1 licensing rights in 2012 and told the broadcaster’s F1 channel: “I like to call out some of the celebs that I think are just using the grid a little bit if I’m honest. They don’t really have a passion. I know there are millions of fans at home going ‘I should be on that grid. I’m a massive Formula 1 fan, not them.’”

Brundle started 158 F1 races and took nine podiums without winning between 1984 and 1996, though he did win the 1990 24 Hours of Le Mans for Jaguar Cars.

The presenter had more luck on Sunday with Brad Pitt who was at Silverstone filming his forthcoming, untitled F1 movie produced by Lewis Hamilton.

“I’ve been enjoying your stuff for years,” Pitt told Brundle, even offering him a cameo in the movie.