The Good Doctor torn apart by viewers after ‘disgusting’ resurfaced clip goes viral

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A resurfaced clip from the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor has been ruthlessly criticised after going viral on social media.

The ongoing series, which began in 2017, stars Freddie Highmore as Dr Shuan Murphy, an autistic surgeon working at a hospital in San Jose, California.

The Good Doctor has been a commercial hit, but has attracted substantial criticism over its portrayal of autism, with a number of recirculated clips being met with derision and mockery online.

TikTok user @StrongMovie1 shared one such clip from the show, which has now been viewed more than 20 million times.

In the footage, taken from the 2018 episode “Seven Reasons”, Shuan is seen confronting a Muslim patient, who has been admitted to hospital with ethanol in her blood.

“You’re a terrorist, aren’t you?” Shuan says to her.

“My brother works for a drug company,” the woman says, explaining that they use dimethyl sulfate to produce medication. “He stole some for me.”

Shuan then accuses her of using the substance to produce “a chemical weapon”. She responds that she was using it to make perfume, and hands him a sample to smell. He remarks that the scent is “beautiful”.

Viewers lambasted the clip, with many arguing that the interaction was poorly conceived and clumsily executed.

Others claimed that it was an inaccurate characterisation of autism.

“I am AMAZED that she did not demand he be removed from the room and then file a complaint about him at the hospital later. Autism doesn’t make you a raging racist,” one viewer wrote.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7-days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“This show is such a poor representation of autism,” another claimed. “[Hugh Laurie-fronted medical drama House] does a way better job representing someone autistic and he isn’t event meant to be.”

“The writers in this show are absolute menaces to society,” someone else joked, while another person argued: “Hollywood’s obsession with portraying autistic people like this is disgusting.”

Freddie Highmore in ‘The Good Doctor' (ABC)

The Independent has contacted ABC for comment.

Speaking to Digital Spy in 2019, lead actor Highmore, who does not have autism himself, said: “I’m constantly learning.

“Aside from continual research, or working with the consultant that we have, I’m also talking to people who feel that they have a personal connection to the show through autism, and are pleased or thankful that the show is seeking to raise awareness in that way.”

In the UK, the series is available to stream on NOW, with some seasons also streaming on Prime Video and Channel 4.