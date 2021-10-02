Gordon Ramsay in tears as daughter Tilly tops Strictly leaderboard

Gordon Ramsay was moved to tears on Saturday night (2 October) as he watched his daughter Tilly compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ramsay and his wife Tana were in the audience of the BBC competition show, supporting their 19-year-old daughter as she danced the Charleston with her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The pair got 34 points from the judges, putting them in joint first place at the top of the leaderboard alongside businesswoman Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Ramsay could be seen crying in the crowd as he watched the dance, and then again after Tilly topped the leaderboard.

Viewers were loving seeing the tough chef’s emotional side, with one person tweeting: “Cannot cope with @GordonRamsay as the proudest dad in the world.”

“gordon ramsay in the audience crying because he’s so proud of his daughter has absolutely set me off this is the most wholesome series,” said another.

Also on tonight’s show, actor Greg Wise dedicated his dance to his late sister Clare, and Robert Webb earned huge support from his Peep Show co-star David Mitchell.

